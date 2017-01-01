2017 Season | E1: Cookin’ Up Crispy Crappies

Host Mike Miller travels to Lake Scugog in Southern Ontario to catch ice out crappies and bring them home for a fish fry with his daughter.



Angler & Hunter Television is produced by the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH). For more information visit http://www.ahtv.com



