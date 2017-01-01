2016 Season | E1: CSI Smallmouth

Host Mike Miller searches for the clues to discover the best method for catching shallow smallmouth bass using a new bait from Rapala. Mike fishes Lake Simcoe using the Humminbird side imaging in hopes of filling the Lund with giant bass.



