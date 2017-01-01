2016 Season | E1: CSI Smallmouth
Host Mike Miller searches for the clues to discover the best method for catching shallow smallmouth
Host Mike Miller searches for the clues to discover the best method for catching shallow smallmouth bass using a new bait from Rapala. Mike fishes Lake Simcoe using the Humminbird side imaging in hopes of filling the Lund with giant bass.
