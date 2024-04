Angler & Hunter Television host Mike Miller is joined by Scott Morrow of Outfitter Financial ( https://www.outfitterfinancial.ca/ ) as they plan to chase down some post spawn smallmouth bass. After what they

thought would be an easy day fishing turns into a run and gun in the Lund to try and locate some active bass. Tune in as they go all in on a spot and salvage the day with some great smallmouth bass action.PRODUCTS IN EPISODE:* 1875 Lund ProV Musky | https://www.lundboats.com/families/pro-v-musky.html * Mercury 200 Pro XS Outboard | https://www.mercurymarine.com/us/en/engines/outboard/pro-xs/pro-xs-175-300hp * Minn Kota Ultrex | https://minnkota.johnsonoutdoors.com/us/shop/freshwater-trolling-motors/ultrex * Humminbird Helix 10 | https://humminbird.johnsonoutdoors.com/us/shop/fish-finders/helix/helix-10-chirp-mega-si-gps-g4n * Minn Kota Talons | https://minnkota.johnsonoutdoors.com/us/learn/featured/talon * Rapala Crush City Soft Plastics | https://www.rapala.ca/ca_en/rapala/soft-baits * Rapala Maverick Jerk Bait | https://www.rapala.ca/ca_en/precision-xtreme-mavrik * 13 Fishing Rods | https://13fishing.com/rods * 13 Fishing Reels | https://13fishing.com/reels * Sufix 832 Braid | https://www.rapala.ca/ca_en/832-advanced-superline * Sufix Advance Fluorocarbon Leader | https://www.rapala.ca/ca_en/advance-fluorocarbon-leader * Lucky Strike Net | https://luckystrikebaitworks.com/product-category/nets/ FOLLOW AHTV:Facebook https://www.facebook.com/anglerhuntertv/ X (formerly Twitter): https://www.twitter.com/anglerhuntertv/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anglerhuntertv/ Website: https://www.ahtv.com