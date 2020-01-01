Burris Optics Official Rifle Scope, Binocular & Bow Sight of AHTV

The Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters and Angler & Hunter Television are going into their 26th TV season with a much clearer vision!

We have come full circle and are proud to announce that for the “2020” (No Pun intended) Television broadcast season, Burris Optics will be the official Rifle Scope, Binocular and Bow sight of Angler & Hunter TV!

Be sure to check out the new episodes on City TV and the Sportsman Channel, you can also “Find what matters” by visiting www.stoegercanada.ca/brands/burris/

Looking forward to another great season.

Mike Miller

Executive Producer/Host

Angler & Hunter Television