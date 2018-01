2018 Season | E1: Smallmouth Terminator

Host Mike Miller tries to track down big aggressive smallmouth bass with fast moving spinnerbaits an

Host Mike Miller tries to track down big aggressive smallmouth bass with fast moving spinnerbaits and ripping Rapala jerkbaits.



----------------------------------------------------

Angler & Hunter Television is produced by the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH). For more information visit http://www.ahtv.com