Stay Connected
                

Darlington Duck Hunt

2024 Season
Angler & Hunter Television | 2024 Season | Darlington Duck Hunt

— EPISODE DETAILS  —

Duck hunters in the greater Toronto area have a hidden gem, Darlington Provincial Park and the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters offer waterfowl hunting through the fall duck season. Angler & Hunter Television host, Mike Miller, and his lab Brownie, head out to try their luck and experience what Darlington has to offer.

 

— GEAR/PRODUCT LIST  —

Lund Aluminum Jon Boat
Mercury 9.9 Outboard
Norsk Portable Lithium Battery
Browning Auric Camo Outerwear
Browning 12Ga Maxus II Shotgun
Browning Wicked Wing 12Ga
Wicked Blend Ammo
Camillus Titanium Bonded Knife

 

— STAY CONNECTED —

More Episodes

Tiny Boat Bassin

-- EPISODE DETAILS  -- Angler & Hunter Television host Mike Miller's daughter, August, ventures out on her own with her tiny Lund Bass boat in hopes of hooking some big largemouth bass.   -- GEAR/PRODUCT LIST  -- Lund Aluminum Jon BoatMercury 9.9 OutboardMinn...
Read More

Darlington Duck Hunt

-- EPISODE DETAILS  -- Duck hunters in the greater Toronto area have a hidden gem, Darlington Provincial Park and the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters offer waterfowl hunting through the fall duck season. Angler & Hunter Television host, Mike Miller, and...
Read More

Kesagami Wilderness Experience

-- EPISODE DETAILS  -- Angler & Hunter Television host Mike Miller and his daughter August are joined by Richard Yantha, from Johnson Outdoors, on a wilderness fly-in fishing trip to Kesagami Wilderness Lodge near Cochrane, Ontario. Accompanying them on their trip...
Read More

Maiden Bay Bear Hunt

-- EPISODE DETAILS  -- Angler & Hunter Television host Mike Miller heads to Lake Timiskaming and visits Maiden Bay Camp. This legendary camp has been revitalized with new owners and offers bear hunting that is second to none!   -- GEAR/PRODUCT LIST  -- Yamaha...
Read More

Smallies with the Outfitter

-- EPISODE DETAILS  -- Angler & Hunter Television host Mike Miller is joined by Scott Morrow of Outfitter Financial as they plan to chase down some post spawn smallmouth bass. After what they thought would be an easy day fishing turns into a run and gun in the...
Read More

Get the Drop on a Gobbler

-- EPISODE DETAILS  -- Turkey hunting certainly looks easy when you see it on television - make a call, shoot a turkey. The reality is lots of scouting, spotting birds and setting up can be a lot of work. After doing all of that and then not getting any action Angler...
Read More

Crushing White Bass

-- EPISODE DETAILS  -- With so many options for fishing in the spring Angler & Hunter Television host Mike Miller decides to go after a less popular species, White Bass. These fish flourish in Lake Ontario and the spring run, near the city of Trenton, is one that...
Read More

August Takes on a 500 lbs. Bear

-- EPISODE DETAILS  -- Angler & Hunter Television host Mike Miller's 13 year old daughter, August, loves to bear hunt. In this episode she is trying to wait out the small bears over her Ani-Logics bear setup in hopes of taking down a big one. After three days it...
Read More

Bertuzzi Fills the Net

-- EPISODE DETAILS  -- Angler & Hunter Television host Mike Miller is joined by NHL Star, Tyler Bertuzzi. Growing up in Sudbury ON, Tyler is no stranger to fishing. On this show Mike and Tyler will be casting for Chinook Salmon as they stage for their spawning run...
Read More

Angler & Hunter Television is proudly sponsored by:

Like to be a sponsor?
Ask us about becoming an Angler & Hunter Television sponsor. Call us at 705-748-6324 ext 257 or email us.