— EPISODE DETAILS —

Angler & Hunter Television host Mike Miller is joined by Scott Morrow of Outfitter Financial as they plan to chase down some post spawn smallmouth bass. After what they thought would be an easy day fishing turns into a run and gun in the Lund to try and locate some active bass. Tune in as they go all in on a spot and salvage the day with some great smallmouth bass action.

— GEAR/PRODUCT LIST —