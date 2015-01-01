Kesagami Wilderness Experience

— EPISODE DETAILS —
Angler & Hunter Television host Mike Miller and his daughter August are joined by Richard Yantha, from Johnson Outdoors, on a wilderness fly-in fishing trip to Kesagami Wilderness Lodge near Cochrane, Ontario.
Accompanying them on their trip is Minn Kota and Humminbird gear that they intend to power with a lightweight Norsk Lithium Battery.
— GEAR/PRODUCT LIST —
- Mercury 9.9 Outboard
- Portable Humminbird Helix 5
- Minn Kota Endura Max Trolling Motor
- Norsk Lithium Battery
- Rapala Crush City Mayor
- Storm Largo Shad
- VMC 1/4 oz Mooneye Jig
- 13 Fishing 7’1″ Medium Heavy Omen Rods
- 13 Fishing Reels
- Sufix 832 Braid
- Sufix Advance Fluorocarbon Leader
- Lucky Strike Cradle
- Cuda Tools