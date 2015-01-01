Kesagami Wilderness Experience

— EPISODE DETAILS —

Angler & Hunter Television host Mike Miller and his daughter August are joined by Richard Yantha, from Johnson Outdoors, on a wilderness fly-in fishing trip to Kesagami Wilderness Lodge near Cochrane, Ontario.

Accompanying them on their trip is Minn Kota and Humminbird gear that they intend to power with a lightweight Norsk Lithium Battery.

— GEAR/PRODUCT LIST —