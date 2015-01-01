The Angler & Hunter Apprentice 3

— EPISODE DETAILS —

The Angler and Hunter apprentice contest is in its 3rd season. This year we had an amazing group of 12 to 14 yr old teens audition and, with a very close vote, it came down to a strong contestant who was a runner up in season 2.

Lukas Storer is the Season 3 Apprentice, and in this episode we are going pheasant hunting with him.

