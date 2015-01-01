Fishing the City of Kenora

— EPISODE DETAILS —

Angler & Hunter Television host Mike Miller and his daughter head to sunset country in Northwestern Ontario, the city of Kenora is a hidden gem. Hotels, Restaurants, nightlife, and plenty of great attractions make Kenora an amazing vacation destination. But did we mention fishing?

Home of the Kenora Bass International and Bassmaster Classic world Champion Jeff Gustafson! The city is set on the shores of fabled lake of the woods with over 14000 islands and endless miles of shoreline. Walleye, Pike, Bass, Lake trout, Crappies and of course Musky are all plentiful and waiting to be caught!

