Crush City Bass

— EPISODE DETAILS —
Angler & Hunter Television host Mike Miller is most at home chasing largemouth bass, and on this episode, he is running solo and flipping a jig trying to see how many bass he can bring to Crush City.
— GEAR/PRODUCT LIST —
- Lund 1875 Pro V Bass
- Mercury 200 ProXS
- Minn Kota Quest Electric Motor
- 13 Fishing Oath 7’4 Heavy Action Casting Rod
- 13 Fishing Concept A Reel
- 50lb Sufix ProMix Braided Line
- 3/8 VMC Rugby Jig
- Rapala CrushCity Cleanup Craw
- Rapala CrushCity Bronco Bug
- Vigor Polarized Sunglasses
- Norsk Lithium Batteries