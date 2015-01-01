Next Gen Bass Anglers

Stay Connected
                

Angler & Hunter Television host Mike Miller heads out with Rapala Pro Staff Aaron Nijjar, who is an ambitious up and coming Bass angler. They share some history and inspirational stories while using some old school tactics to put a few big Largemouth in the boat with Rapala CrushCity soft plastics.

— GEAR/PRODUCT LIST  —

Lund 1875 Pro V Bass
Mercury 200 Pro XS
Humminbird Helix 10
Minn Kota Ultrex Quest Trolling Motor
Norsk Lithium 80AH Batteries
Rapala CrushCity Cleanup Craw
3/8 oz VMC Rugby Jig
Rapala CrushCity Bronco Bug
13 Fishing 7’4 Oath Fishing Rod
13 Fishing Concept Reel
50 lbs Sufix Braided Line
Vigor Polarized Glasses
Lucky Strike Net

