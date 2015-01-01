Turkey Predators

— EPISODE DETAILS —

Since the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH) reintroduced Wild Turkey in Ontario back in the 1980s, it has created a massive increase in interest with more men and women taking advantage of the turkey season, but we aren’t the only ones…predators in all shapes and sizes have also been reaping the benefits of the Turkey Boom. Mike is trying to double down trick a coyote and turkey into a decoy spread.

— GEAR/PRODUCT LIST —